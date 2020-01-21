EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council Meeting of Tuesday night discussed cannabis, walking paths, and mosquitoes.

Despite not having a cannabis business within Edwardsville, the council continues to bring cannabis-related ordinances to the table in preparation. They approved a collection of cannabis retailers’ occupational tax.

“This tax, if and when collected, half of it would go to fire and police and they would split 50 percent of that for pension funds and the other half of that would go to capital improvements,” said Alderman Art Risavy.

Next week the council will vote on ordinances regarding possession of both cannabis and cannabis paraphernalia.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville is always working to improve walking paths throughout the city. A few approvals were made including one that will connect a trial to the plaza with Peel and Mike Shannon’s to give accessibility to those locations for those walking from nearby neighborhoods. They also approved early stages of connecting the MCT Nature Trail to Center Grove Road.

Matt Taul, Edwardsville Superintendent of Streets, gave a presentation on mosquito spraying. The city has been working to decide on the best ways to handle mosquitoes, with some pushback from a few citizens.

He spoke on concerns from citizens about the spraying, bringing facts to the table and debunking many common misconceptions. Many were concerned about these mosquito sprays hurting birds or other animals but in his research found that birds and animals aren't in danger from the sprays. He concluded that spraying for mosquitoes sadly doesn’t get rid of as many as mosquitoes as you would hope. Though it was mentioned that taking action against mosquitoes in some way would help in keeping the community safe from possible diseases mosquitoes may carry, even if those chances are slim, and if anything helping take down that population and prevent people and animals from getting bit. He spoke on the use of larvicide as a way to get rid of mosquitoes as well.

More information on the decisions made regarding handling mosquitoes will be distributed to Edwardsville residents soon.

Edwardsville City Council meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month at City Hall.

More like this: