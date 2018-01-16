EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council recently voted in favor of approving a resolution authorizing the Whispering Heights planned unit development (PUD) plan.

The plan will include the addition of two buildings on lots one and two of the Enclave subdivision, adjacent to Lincoln Middle School.

Although there was some concern that the development could potentially be additional student housing, Alderman Art Risavy said the concept for the plan is to create housing for "graduate level students all the way up to more mature adults."

"It's 152 units, 13 studio apartments, 49 units will be one bedroom/one bath and 90 will be a two bedroom and two bath," Risavy said. "To me it looks like a really nice development that's going to have retail below and it's going to have access to the shared use trails."

In addition to the to 152 living units the two six story buildings will include a fitness center, leasing office and 18,190 square feet of commercial and retail space.

The development plan also includes a 196 space parking garage with 189 spaces surrounding the buildings.

Alderman S.J. Morrison added that the the developer has been both cooperative and willing to make adjustments to the plan, specifically with the shared use path.

"The developer has been very cooperative and very willing to make changes to the project," Morrison said. "Especially the addition of shared use paths directly up to the buildings for bikes and pedestrians, and they also have added bike parking. It really is a nice project."

With the concern of potential traffic issues, the PUD narrative states that a recent traffic study does not indicate a negative impact. It was also mentioned to the council that the study suggested that a single fast food restaurant would cause more of an impact on traffic.

