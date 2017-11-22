EDWARDSVILLE - As the new Public Safety Building gets closer to opening, City Council members discussed what will be done with the space at 400-410 North Main Street during Tuesday night's Edwardsville City Council meeting.

Council members approved a resolution accepting the request for proposal from Gori Properties for the sale of former the Public Safety Building for $1,040,000.

Gori Properties is proposing a five-story, 70,000-square-foot Class A professional office space which will include underground parking.

The resolution states that the primary tenant of the five-story building will be Gori Julian and Associates with 10,000-square-feet on the main level to be utilized as retail space.

"I think the plans thus far, and they've been willing to negotiate what they're willing to build there, have been very good," Alderman Janet Stack said. "I appreciate their interest in going forward with this."

"It's a great project," Alderman S.J. Morrison said during Tuesday's meeting. "The developer, obviously, has success in our community and has done a nice job with other facilities here in town. I'm excited to see it proceed."

Over the past five years, the developer has worked on several projects including 120 N. Main Street which homes Pohlman Court Reporting, OTMB Law Offices and Madison County Title and Flanigan Law Offices, 142 N. Main Street where RunWell occupies the first floor and 138 N. Main which homes Whisker Bones, Cork Tree Creative and Keller Construction.

The request for proposal sates the the building design will include unique features that blend modern as well as historic elements that will "be harmonious with the historic nature of the downtown area in which it will be constructed."

