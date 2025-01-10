EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville City Administrator Kevin Head announced Friday, January 10, 2025, that he will be leaving his position with the city. After serving Edwardsville the last six years, Mr. Head is excited to spend more time with his wife, children and grandkids.

Mr. and Mrs. Head look forward to staying involved in the community and traveling the nation and the world. Mayor Art Risavy reluctantly accepted the resignation, noting that Mr. Head brought a wealth of experience and wisdom as he has led the city in striking growth and development and also provided direction amid critical challenges.

“The City of Edwardsville is extremely grateful for the leadership he demonstrated daily. He had the answers we needed and solutions that worked,” Mayor Risavy said. “He had a way of unifying us so we could move the City in a direction that’s beneficial to those who live and work here.” Mr. Head, often referred to as Colonel, became the city administrator and made Edwardsville his home in January 2019. He retired from the United States Air Force at Scott Air Force Base in 2018 after 28 years of service and 14 assignments including multiple commands. “The City of Edwardsville has become my family’s home. My wife and I are excited for the next chapter in our lives filled with new adventures,” Mr. Head said. “I am encouraged for the future of the City of Edwardsville. Our mayor and aldermen have an amazing vision for our City and I look forward to seeing the results. I have moved many times in my military career, but the one thing I always miss is the great people that I have been so blessed to work with and meet along the way.”

The City Administrator is the chief administrative officer of the City. The responsibilities include directing and supervising City department heads; coordinating the day-to-day activities and operations of City government; and working with department heads to execute the established policy goals of providing effective and efficient City services.

The City Administrator promotes the economic well-being of the City through public and private cooperation; represents the City in matters involving legislative and intergovernmental affairs; and serves as an ex-officio non-voting member of all Boards, Commissions and Committees of the City. The City Administrator reports directly to the Mayor. The position is appointed annually by the Mayor with approval by the City Council. Mr. Head intends to stay on as City Administrator for a period of time to help with the transition once the Mayor announces a new appointee.

