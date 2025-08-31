EDWARDSVILLE – Today, Edwardsville Children's Museum (ECM) announces its participation in Our World: Worldwide Day of Play on September 27, 2025. As a day dedicated to experiencing joyful learning through play, this event is focused on getting kids and their families up, out, and playing around.

ECM will participate in Our World: Worldwide Day of Play by hosting an event on September 27 focused on play. From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., kids will be challenged to play in all of the ECM exhibits by completing a scavenger hunt of activities throughout the museum – including a special, one-day SLIME! zone. All young adventurers who complete the mission will get to choose a prize courtesy of ECM. Worldwide Day of Play activities are free for ECM members and with paid admission for non-members.

“Play is a powerful experience that enriches people’s lives in museums, schools, homes, and beyond,” states Arthur G. Affleck, III, executive director of the Association of Children’s Museums. “ACM is pleased to partner with Nickelodeon on amplifying the importance of play on wellbeing and healthy brain development, and to make learning more effective and joyful for everyone. As children’s museums, we believe in the power of play and we strive to nurture more play and playful learning everywhere we go.”

Added Kristen Fries, executive director of ECM, “We’re so excited to team up once again with Nickelodeon, ACM, and our fellow children’s museums around the world in celebrating play and curiosity. Our goal with this event is to engage the entire family in the ECM experience, giving kids and their caregivers the chance to explore all of our exhibits side-by-side, and just as important, continue the fun of play-based, imaginative learning long after they leave the museum.”

Our World: Worldwide Day of Play is part of Nickelodeon’s Our World global initiative to inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency. As part of a network of more than 360 ACM member children’s museums who reach millions of families in North America, and the over 1,450 museums participating in Museums for All, a national access initiative that ACM manages, Edwardsville Children's Museum is a vital collaborator in the Our World: Worldwide Day of Play.

For a list of all participating Our World: Worldwide Day of Play events and more information about the initiative, please visit www.childrensmuseums.org/dayofplay .

About Association of Children’s Museums (ACM)

ACM is the foremost professional society supporting children’s museums in developing rich environments that stimulate children’s natural playfulness, curiosity, and creativity. With more than 470 members in all 50 states and in 19 countries, ACM champions children’s museums and together enrich the lives of children worldwide. As a global leader, advocate, and resource for the field, ACM and our member organizations strive to build a better world for children and serve over 30 million visitors annually. Started in 1962, ACM recently marked its 60th year of impactful service to children, families, and children’s museums.”

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 48th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.



About Edwardsville Children’s Museum: Edwardsville Children’s Museum (ECM) is committed to stimulating curiosity and cultivating learning at the age of wonder. ECM believes that kids of all ages learn through discovery and hands-on play. All exhibits and programs are designed to build happy and curious learners from ages six months to 60 years. Families are invited to explore ECM’s exhibits, discover its seasonal programs, or become members for year-round learning fun. For more information, visit www.edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org.

