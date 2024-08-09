EDWARDSVILLE – The fast track to thrills starts at Edwardsville Children’s Museum (ECM)! Families are invited to join ECM for its FREEKa-Chow! Cars Event on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and experience the fun of Radiator Springs and Route 66 right here in Edwardsville. Sponsored by the City of Edwardsville, Ka-Chow! includes free admission to the Museum and a meet-and-greet with Lightning McQueen himself.

ECM offers racing fans young and old non-stop excitement with special activities all day long:

Buckle up for your own Piston Cup series on the kid-sized speedway.

Try out “Cars” themed activities throughout the Museum and enjoy story time in the Children’s Garden.

Jump the day away in a bounce house.

Get a front-row seat as ECM unveils its brand-new replica repair shop inside the H&F Exteriors Garage.

Running out of steam? Make a pit stop and cool off with a free ice cream treat.

“We’re so excited to bring the magic of one of our families’ favorite movies to the Museum,” said ECM executive director Kristen Fries. “’Cars’ introduced many children to Route 66, and we’re expanding their learning by giving them a hands-on history lesson about the Mother Road. With financial support from the City of Edwardsville, we can share this experience with our young visitors at no cost to their families.”

For more information on the Ka-Chow! Cars event or ECM’s Route 66 Exhibit, please contact Kristen Fries at KFries@edwcm.org or 618.692.2094.

About Edwardsville Children’s Museum: Edwardsville Children’s Museum (ECM) is committed to stimulating curiosity and cultivating learning at the age of wonder. ECM believes that kids of all ages learn through discovery and hands-on play. All exhibits and programs are designed to build happy and curious learners from ages six months to 60 years. Families are invited to explore ECM’s exhibits, discover its seasonal programs, or become members for year-round learning fun. For more information, visit www.edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org.