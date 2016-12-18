EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) Regional Cheerleading Competition set for today will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Edwardsville High School.

The competition is full steam ahead despite some cold and bad weather this weekend in Edwardsville and throughout the state.

Almost all competitive cheerleading squads from the middle school level through the high school level belong to the ICCA in the state of Illinois. This regional competition will feature many different cheerleading squads from our area and is a qualifier for the Illinois State Cheerleading Championship held at the Prairie State Convention Center in Springfield on Jan. 7-8, 2017.

Edwardsville, Alton, Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River are scheduled to have representatives in the competition.

Susan Way, one of the event organizers, said there have been some cancellations of teams coming, but there will still be 37 teams, higher than last year’s total.

“We encourage people to come out and watch,” Way said. “There should be some good competition. The roads are not bad. One of the people here said it may be cold and frightful outside, but it is warm at EHS.”

Lincoln Middle School performs at 10:49 a.m., Liberty Middle School at 11:03 a.m. and Edwardsville JV at 10:38 a.m.

Civic Memorial's varsity is on at 1:21 p.m. with the new schedule, Edwardsville varsity and 2:03 and Alton and East Alton-Wood River will follow at 2:38 and 2:45 p.m. respectively.

