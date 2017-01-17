Edwardsville Cheer Showcase set for 7 tonight at EHS gym Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Cheer Showcase is on tap tonight at 7 p.m. at Edwardsville High School Gym. The event tonight will showcase Edwardsville’s High School varsity, junior varsity and the Lincoln and Liberty cheerleaders. The cheerleaders will be displaying their recent award-winning routines in the Illinois Coaches Cheerleading Association event at EHS. Article continues after sponsor message “The teams will be showing off their routines for all our family, friends and fans,” Susan Way, a spokesperson for the event, said. “Admission is a donation of travel-sized toiletries to be donated to Eden’s Army. These items are given to the families of the children staying at Children’s Hospital. We hope to have a huge crowd to support this great charity.” More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending