Edwardsville Cheer Showcase set for 7 tonight at EHS gym
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Cheer Showcase is on tap tonight at 7 p.m. at Edwardsville High School Gym.
The event tonight will showcase Edwardsville’s High School varsity, junior varsity and the Lincoln and Liberty cheerleaders. The cheerleaders will be displaying their recent award-winning routines in the Illinois Coaches Cheerleading Association event at EHS.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“The teams will be showing off their routines for all our family, friends and fans,” Susan Way, a spokesperson for the event, said. “Admission is a donation of travel-sized toiletries to be donated to Eden’s Army. These items are given to the families of the children staying at Children’s Hospital. We hope to have a huge crowd to support this great charity.”
More like this: