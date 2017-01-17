Edwardsville's varsity cheerleaders.EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Cheer Showcase is on tap tonight at 7 p.m. at Edwardsville High School Gym.

The event tonight will showcase Edwardsville’s High School varsity, junior varsity and the Lincoln and Liberty cheerleaders. The cheerleaders will be displaying their recent award-winning routines in the Illinois Coaches Cheerleading Association event at EHS.

“The teams will be showing off their routines for all our family, friends and fans,” Susan Way, a spokesperson for the event, said. “Admission is a donation of travel-sized toiletries to be donated to Eden’s Army. These items are given to the families of the children staying at Children’s Hospital. We hope to have a huge crowd to support this great charity.”

