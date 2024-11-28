EDWARDSVILLE - A team of 26 student entrepreneurs is bringing a family-friendly event to Edwardsville to kick off the holiday season and raise seed money for their own business ventures.

Students in the Edwardsville CEO program have been hard at work planning their first-semester fundraising event. “Jumpstart To Joy - Winter Wonderland Edition” is coming up soon on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the YMCA Meyer Center in Edwardsville.

Tickets are $10 each (plus service fees) and can be purchased online here. While tickets will also be available at the door, the price will increase to $15 each. Ticket holders will gain access to the following activities at no additional cost: Bounce Houses & Obstacles Courses

Roller Skating

Meet and Greet with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Meet and Greet with Princesses (Brittain's Princess Parties)

Face Painting (Glitter Faces)

Arts & Crafts

Jumbo Games

Scavenger Hunt

Raffle Items

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville CEO program gives students hands-on business development and management experience. The program consists of 26 high school seniors from Edwardsville High School, Father McGivney Catholic High School, and Metro East Lutheran High School.

Sophie Byron, a high school senior and Edwardsville CEO Class of 2025 member, said the event’s purpose is to create a memorable experience for families while supporting local entrepreneurship.

“The goal is to help us experience the challenges of launching a business, to create a fun experience for our community, and to generate a profit,” Byron said. “Funds generated from our event serve as the seed money for each of the individual business ventures that we launch during second semester.

“Last year's group of CEO students launched a similar event that brought in over 660 community members, so we are hoping for another big turnout this year.”

For more details on everything attendees can expect at “Jumpstart To Joy - Winter Wonderland Edition,” visit the official Eventbrite page and the Facebook event page.

More like this: