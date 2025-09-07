Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is excited to announce a Chicken Dinner Fundraiser to support their operations which include providing free programs and services for local area seniors and adults with disabilities as a part of their kick off to their Annual Fund Drive.

The fundraiser will be taking place on Sunday, September 7th from 11 am – 3 pm at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge located at 7371 Marine Rd., Edwardsville, IL 62025. Each dinner is $14 and will include ½ fried chicken, mashed potatoes, 2 sides and a salad. Kids meals will be sold for $7. Desserts sold separately for $2.

“Our Chicken Dinner Fundraiser has been a huge success these past few years, so we have made it an annual fundraising tradition along with our Trivia Night to be held on November 7th, also at the Moose. This year we will have a few raffles and will also be selling mums from Market Basket. We appreciate the support and partnership of the Edwardsville Moose and look forward to seeing community members on Sunday.” stated Executive Director, Jessica Johnson.

