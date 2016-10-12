BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: A Mohammad Hamad penalty-kick goal in the 76th minute gave Edwardsville a 2-1 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville West on the road Tuesday night in EHS' regular-season finale.

The win put the Tigers at 13-1-5 overall, 4-0-2 in the SWC; the Maroons fell to 5-12-2 overall, 1-4-1 in the league.

Ryan Herling goaled for the Maroons while Bayne Noll scored for the Tigers before Hamad's PK goal.

Edwardsville begins the IHSA Class 3A playoffs at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 against either Pekin or Granite City in a Granite City Regional semifinal match; the final is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 21, the winner advancing to the Peoria Notre Dame Sectional.

