BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association has announced start times and dates for this weekend's quarterfinal games of the 43rd IHSA Football Championship.

Edwardsville (10-1) will host Glen Ellyn Glenbard West (9-2) in a Class 8A quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium, with the winner meeting the Wilmette Loyola Academy-Huntley quarterfinal winner; that game also starts at 1 p.m. Saturday in Huntley. The other half of the remaining bracket has Park Ridge Maine South meeting Frankfort Lincoln-Way East at 6 p.m. Saturday and St. Charles East meeting Palatine at 5 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 1A, Hardin-Calhoun (8-3) will travel to top-seeded Tuscola (11-0) for a 2 p.m. Saturday game; the winner of that game takes on the Warrensburg-Latham-Decatur St. Teresa winner in the semifinals; the Warrensburg-St. Teresa contest commences at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The other half of the bracket has Ottawa Marquette going to Freeport Aquin at 1 p.m. Saturday and Forreston visiting Lena-Winslow at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In other games involving area teams, East St. Louis will travel to Villa Park Willowbrook for a 2 p.m. Saturday Class 7A quarterfinal match; Rochester visits top seed Belleville Althoff for a 7 p.m. Saturday Class 4A quarterfinal game while Breese Mater Dei is at Canton for a 7 p.m. Saturday 4A quarterfinal; Carlinville travels to top seed Newton for a 3 p.m. Saturday game in Class 3A while Tolono Unity is at North Mac for a 2 p.m. 3A quarterfinal; and Rock Island, who Edwardsville defeated early in the season, hosts Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a Class 6A quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The semifinals are set for the weekend of Nov. 18-19, with the state finals in all eight classes set for Thanksgiving weekend at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in Champaign-Urbana; classes 1A-4A will be played Nov. 25 and classes 5A-8A. Game times each day are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

