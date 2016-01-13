EDWARDSVILLE – Longtime Edwardsville businessman Fred Schulte today announced his candidacy to represent the people of the 18th District on the Madison County Board.

Schulte, a lifelong Edwardsville resident, is co-owner of Edwardsville Frozen Foods. “As a businessman, I continually try to earn the trust and respect of my customers by providing the best products and the best possible service. And I would apply those same qualities to the people of Edwardsville’s 18th District,” Schulte said. “I will give the people of the 18th District the best possible service and will work with my fellow board members, both Democrats and Republicans, to make sure Madison County is the best county in the state.”

Schulte currently serves as Edwardsville Township Clerk, a position he has held for more than 15 years. “In township government, I effectively work with members of both parties,” Schulte, a Republican, stated. “To me, the key is doing what is best for the people we represent, not what is best for our respective political party. “If I am elected to the county board, I will continue to look at the issues and ask, ‘What is best for the people of Madison County and District 18?’”

Schulte is the son of the late Eleanor Schulte who was very active in the Madison County political scene. For years she served as secretary of the Madison County Republican Central Committee in addition to serving as president of the Edwardsville Township Republican Women and as a member of the Republican State Central Committee.

In 1980, Schulte and his partner purchased Edwardsville Frozen Foods, located next to the Wildey Theater on Main Street in Edwardsville. “If I am elected to the Madison County Board, I will bring the same business acumen that has enabled me to operate a successful business for 36 years,” Schulte said.

“I will bring a conservative approach to the county’s financial operation,” Schulte continued. “But I also would work to improve communications with the people of the 18th District. It is important the people know what their elected officials are doing to protect their best interests.”

A native of Edwardsville, Schulte is a 1970 graduate of Edwardsville High School. He is currently a director of Hamel Mutual Insurance Company and previously served as vice president of Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville, where he was chairman of the personnel committee. He is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

