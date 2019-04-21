EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville boys track and field team had another solid team performance in their own Winston Brown Invitational Saturday afternoon at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex, finishing second in the meet by a point to Chicago school Plainfield North, 99-98.

Reed Kaburick, in his second Edwardsville varsity appearance, had one of the Tigers top performances of the day, winning the discus with a toss of 140-2.

Once again, the distance contingent set the tone for the Tigers, starting with the 1,600 meters. Roland Prenzler won the event with a time of 4:28.29, with Jack Pifer finishing third at 4:33.86 and Max Hartmann was eighth at 4:48.40. In the 3,200 meter race, Todd Baxter was third, coming in at 10:33.80, while Geordan Patrylak was sixth at 10:44.30.

The relays proved to be a strong point for Edwardsville as well. The 4x800-meter team of Zach Walters, Pifer, Prenzler and Hartmann finished second with a time of 8:15.80, while in the 4x100-meter race, the team of Kenyon Johnson, Brennan Tolle, Jacob Morrissey, and Brandon Battle placed seventh at 44.41 seconds, the 4x200-meter team of Tolle, Johnson, Josh Reed and Battle came in sixth at 1:32.53, and the 4x400-meter team of Tolle, Carson Bateman, Reed, and Battle were fifth at 3:34.96.

In the freshman-sophomore relay races, the 4x800-meter team of Drew Stover, Jack Draper, Jack Perulfi and Ryan Liutjohan placed second with a time of 8:58.54, the 4x100-meter team of Aarion Jackson, Bateman, Kobe Rippy, and Will Beckhan were fifth at 46.65 seconds, and the 4x400-meter team of Patrick Rawson, Mason Miller, Wyatt Erber and Joe Burkhart were second at 3:45.42.

In the field events, Vincent Boyen and Joe Picarella were seventh and eighth in the pole vault, going 10’ 6” and 10 feet even, respectively, George Rasmussen was fourth in the shot put, with a throw of 42’ 1.5.

