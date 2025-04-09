O'FALLON - Edwardsville's boys tennis team emerged with an impressive 9-0 win over rival O'Fallon on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at O'Fallon.

Tigers' head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe was extremely pleased with his squad and said: "O'Fallon is a good team with very skilled players. We played well. We weren't able to play this past weekend because of the rain and a lot of these matches could have been close today (Tuesday). We are looking forward to playing in Chicago this weekend."

No. 1 singles - Edwardsville's Jessie Hattrup won 6-1, 6-0 over O'Fallon's C. Beard.

No. 2 singles - Edwardsville's Isacc Chleboun won 6-1, 6-2 over O'Fallon's D. Guettermann.

No. 3 singles - Edwardsville's Brandon Wong won 6-0, 6-0 over O'Fallon's C. Jarvis.

No. 4 singles - Edwardsville's John Almos won 5-0, 6-0 over C. Shelton.

No. 5 singles - Edwardsville's Schaefer Bates won 6-0, 6-0 over D. Carter.

No. 6 singles - Edwardsville's Lucas Rudd won 6-1, 6-0 over E. Schmidt.

No. 1 doubles - Edwardsville Hattrup-Wong won 8-1 over C. Beard-D. Guettermann.

No. 2 doubles - Edwardsville's Chleboun-Bates won 8-0 over C. Jarvis-C. Shelton

No. 3 doubles - Edwardsville's Almos-Rudd won 8-0 over D. Carter-W. Peterson

