EDWARDSVILLE - The Tigers took first place in the Tiger Fall Classic cross country meet at SIUE Wednesday.

Breese’s Luke Goebel finished with the best time in the boys varsity 5K. Edwardsville junior Roland Prenzler finished first for the Tigers with a time of 16:41.9, Prenzler was second overall individually in the race.

Franky Romano completed the course with a time of 16:56.8 for the Tigers, Max Hartmann had a time of 17:07.6 and Jack Pifer came in at 17:26.6.

Edwardsville, won the boys team title with 22 points. O’Fallon followed Edwardsville with 93 points, then trailed by Mount Vernon, 95, Breese Mater Dei, 127, Collinsville, 144, Granite City, 150, Belleville East, 186, Centralia, 194, Triad, 241, 10, and Roxana, 261, Greenville, 321.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Some of the competition really went after it today,” Tigers coach George Patrylak said. “I was really impressed. They ran lights out today. I think we were maybe a little bit not prepared. I think we were looking past today and the other guys ran great.”

Patrylak said: "It’s always tough after coming off last week's big meet in Granite City but they’re focusing on what’s ahead with this Saturday’s meet.

“Our eyes are focused on Saturday,” he said. “We’ve talked, yesterday we didn’t back anything down. The boys put in a good eight miles yesterday so we didn’t treat this like the focus of the week.”

The Tigers head to Dettweiler Park in Peoria Saturday, Sept. 9, for their next meet.

More like this: