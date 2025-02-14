EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High boys swimming team won nine of the 12 events on the program, and won the Southern Illinois Boys Swimming Championships meet, held Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

The Tigers won going away with 341 points, with Collinsville finishing second at 77 points, Granite City right behind in third with 73 points, Murphysboro was fourth with 41 points, in fifth place was Alton with 40 points, sixth place went to Civic Memorial with 29 points, Father McGivney Catholic was seventh with 23 points, and Metro-East Lutheran with 21 points.

The meet is the final one before the IHSA sectional meet, which will take place Feb. 22 at the CFAC, with qualifiers moving on to the state meet the next weekend, Feb.28-Mar. 1, in suburban Chicagoland.

In the meet's opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, Edwardsville's team of Andre Myers, Jackson Suhre, Austin Norcio, and Jace Snyder won with a time of 1:45.58, while the Tigers' B team of Andrew Knef, Alan Chen, Bryce Seymour, and Logan Heepke, came in second at 1:59.75. and Murphysboro's team of Parker Diehl, Cole Simpson, Oshun Fabian Hurtado, and Steven White, was fourth at 2:12.82. The results of the 200-yard freestyle showed Bram Malsbury of the Kahoks winning at 2:04,40, with Edwardsville's Daniel Want second at 2:06.93, third place went to teammate Nolan Csaszar at 2:11.85, and in fourth place was Mason Roseman of the Griffins at 2:22.49. In the 200-yard individual medley, the winner was Myers at 2:06.28, with Heepke second at 2:27.24.

Norcio won the 50-yard freestyle at 22.30 seconds, with CM's Evan Wiley second at 22.77 seconds, third place going to Nathan Kotzamanis of the Redbirds at 23.35 seconds, in fourth place was Seymour at 24.36 seconds, and Simpson came in fifth place at 24.49 seconds. Malmsbury was eighth at 25.65 seconds, Andrew Willaredt of the Warriors was 10th at 26.99 seconds, Hurtado was 11th at 27.54, and Granite's William Taylor was 12th at 28.96 seconds. In the one-meter springboard diving, Derek Ruehl of Edwardsville won with 272.00 points, while teammate Micah FInckbone was second with 143.90 points. Seymour then won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.23, with Heepke second at 1:06.80, and Roseman was third at 1:16.53.

Myers won his second race of the meet by taking the 100-yard freestyle at 48.97 seconds, with Luke Berger of Collinsville coming in second at 50.11 seconds, Suhre was third at 52.54 seconds, Nick Hasamear of the Kahoks was fourth at 53.54 seconds, and Kotzamanis was fifth at 54.33 seconds. Alton's Michael Anderson came in 10th at 1:04.01, Willaredt was 11th with a time of 1:04.94, and Taylor was 12th at 1:06.20. In the 500-yard freestyle, it was all Edwardsville, as Hagedorn won the race at 5:58.55, with Chen placing second at 7:13.19. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Edwardsville's team of Snyder, Myers, Suhre, and Norcio won at 1:34.61, with Granite's team of Charlie Bremen, Willaredt, Taylor, and Dylan Sanchez came in second at 1:56.50.

In the 100-yard backstroke, the winner was Wiley at 53.98 seconds, with Norcio second at 59.15 seconds, Hasamear third at 1:01.45, Knef was fourth at 1:06.67, Conor Jones of Metro-East was fifth at 1:15.06, sixth place went to Anderson at 1:16.81, and in seventh place was Bremer at 1:26.46. Berger won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:04.29, with Suhre second at 1:07.83, Chen finished third at 1:19.75, in fourth place was Jones at 1:28.26, Gabe Frazier of the Tigers was fifth at 1:30.54, sixth place went to Sanchez at 1:31.72, and Bremer was seventh at 1:40.86. In the final race of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Edwardsville's team of Knef, Csaszar, Heepke, and Seymour won with a time of 3:49.01, with the Tigers' B team of Wang, Eli Myers, Hagedorn, and Frazier placing second at 4:15.56.