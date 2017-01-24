SPRINGFIELD – Edwardsville's boys swimming team came from behind to win a triangular meet Saturday, the Tigers edging out Chatham Glenwood 123-119 for the win; O'Fallon was third with 85 points.

The Tigers won five events on the day, getting two wins from Tyler Morris in the 50 freestyle (22.43 seconds) and 100 freestyle (49.81 seconds); other wins came from Benny Benson in the 100 butterfly (54.77 seconds), the 4x50 free relay team of Porter LaVasseur, Benson, Logan Mills and Morris (1:34.69) and Spencer Sholl in the 100 backstroke (1:08.68).

“It was definitely a good meet a lot of fun,” Edwardsville head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said. “It was good to race Chatham. We hadn’t seen them yet this season. They are a pretty good team.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The meet was more challenging than I thought it would be. It was great to swim at Springfield at Eisenhower Pool where will have the sectional. It was good some of our top end guys got a little more competition.”

Diver Mark Schoolman also was singled out for his second place in diving with 159.8 points for the Tigers.

“This is Mark’s first year to dive and he did a really nice job on Saturday,” Rhoten said. “Benny Benson, a senior had a really nice 100 fly and Tyler Morris and Spencer Sholl both had a good day. Our relays helped pull this out. We won one of three relays. It was a team effort.”

The Tigers are now 7-0. Edwardsville’s boys swim team returns home at noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, for a home dual meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center against Springfield High School.

More like this: