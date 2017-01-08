NORMAL – Edwardsville's boys swimming team edged out Peoria Richwoods by nine points to take the team title in Saturday's Iron Invite swimming and diving meet.

The Tigers scored 345 points to edge out the Knights, who had 336 in the eight-school field. The host Iron was third with 272, followed by East Moline United (269), Galesburg (220), Normal West (201), Metamora (143) and Bloomington Central Catholic (101).

The Tigers got wins from Brian Baggette in the 500 freestyle and Porter LaVassuer in the 100 backstroke as well as the 4x50 freestyle relay team of Baggette, Benny Benson, LaVassuer and Tyler Morris.

The Iron won the freshman-sophomore competition with 301 points, followed by Normal West (284), Metamora (265), Galesburg (259), Edwardsville (246), East Moline United (237), Peoria Richwoods (230) and Bloomington Central Catholic (112).

Here's Edwardsville's individual results from the meet:

VARSITY

4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Third (Porter LaVasseur, Max Finley, Ian Johnson, Derek Mottet), 1:48

200 FREESTYLE: Brian Baggette, third, 1:50.18; Graham Peterson, eighth, 2:04.17

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Benny Benson, second, 2:09.51

50 FREESTYLE: Tyler Morris, fourth, 22.98; Logan Mills, T-eighth, 24.68

100 BUTTERFLY: Benny Benson, second, 55.08; Noah May, third, 59.19

100 FREESTYLE: Tyler Morris, fourth, 50.33; Porter LaVasseur, sixth, 51.82

500 FREESTLE: Brian Baggette, first, 4:57.49; Graham Peterson, seventh, 5:35.45

4X50 FREE RELAY: First (Brian Baggette, Benny Benson, Porter LaVassuer, Tyler Morris), 1:32.17

100 BACKSTROKE: Porter LaVassuer, first, 55.29; Mathiew Doyle, seventh, 1:02.64

100 BREASTSTROKE: Spencer Shaw, fourth, 1:09.31; McLain Oertle, fifth, 1:09.82

4X100 FREE RELAY: Second (Brian Baggette, Benny Benson, Logan Mills, Tyler Morris), 3:24.98

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE

4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Second (Mathiew Doyle, McLain Oertle, Nathan Zickuhr, Matthew Mendez), 1:55.80

200 FREESTYLE: Mathiew Doyle, fifth, 2:02; Hunter James, ninth, 2:15.76

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Henry Gruben, 10th, 2:36.32; Xander Valdez, 11th, 2:38.65

50 FREESTYLE: Matthew Mendez, fifth, 25.93; McLain Oertle, sixth, 25.96

100 BUTTERFLY: Nathan Zickuhr, ninth, 1:09.83; Henry Gruben, 11th, 1:14.23

100 FREESTYLE: Logan Mills, third, 54.83; Matthew Mendez, sixth, 58.29

500 FREESTYLE: Andrew Billhartz, ninth, 6:27.64

4X50 FREE RELAY: Fifth (McLain Oertle, Noah May, Mathiew Doyle, Matthew Mendez), 1:43.88

100 BACKSTROKE: Josh Ballossini, ninth, 1:16.17; Xander Valdez, 10th, 1:18.41

100 BREASTSTROKE: Hunter James, fourth, 1:14.01; Nathan Zickuhr, sixth, 1:15.78

4X100 FREE RELAY: Seventh (Josh Ballossini, Hunter James, Henry Gruber, Nathan Zickuhr), 4:15.56

