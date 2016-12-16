BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

EDWARDSVILLE 127, O'FALLON 56: Edwardsville won all but one of the 12 events on the card as the Tigers scored a season-opening 127-56 swimming and diving meet win over O'Fallon at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Thursday.

Brian Baggette, who qualified for last year's IHSA boys swimming meet, had two wins on the evening, taking the 200 freestyle (1:50.57) and the 500 freestyle (4:52.93).

Alex Benson took wins in the 200 individual medley (2:06.72) and 100 butterfly (55.70).

Tyler Morris was a double winner in the 50 freestyle (22.29) and 100 freestyle 49.54).

Other individual winners included Spencer Sholl (100 breaststroke, 1:08.22), Porter LeVasseur (100 backstroke, 54.85) and Alex Nagler (diving); EHS won the 4 x 50 freestyle relay (1:34.97) and 4x100 freestyle relay (3:35.62). The 4 x 100 relay team for Edwardsville consisted of Morris, LeVasseur, Benson and Baggette, while LeVasseur, Baggette, Benson and Morris were members of the 4 x 50 freestyle relay.

The guys were definitely excited for this meet,” Edwardsville head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said. “Of course, we love racing O’Fallon. We have kind of struck a little rivalry with them over the last couple years. It was the first home meet and first dual meet of the season, I know a lot of our swimmers were ready to go today.

“One of our goals is we are going to swim fast in season,” Rhoten continued. “We had weights this morning and we are definitely not rested by any means, but we are trying to instill in them you don’t need to be rested, suited and shaved to go fast. We want them to get up and go when they need to. I think they did a pretty good job of it tonight. We definitely still have some room to improve.”

Sholl, a senior, was the inspirational story of the meet, swimming competitively for the first time in a year after surgery on both shoulders.

“It was really an overwhelming experience,” Sholl said. “To not been able to swim for a year, I was real happy with it.”

Next up for the Tigers is a Dec. 27 meet against Jacksonville Routt; competition begins at noon.

