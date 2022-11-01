EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School boys' soccer team (17-5-2) is just one win away from making a trip back to the IHSA Class 3A State Tournament. The Tigers' last appearance was in the 2019-20 season when they were knocked out in the semifinals.

The program has two state championships to its name back in 2000 and 2013. The Tigers have been Illinois State Finalists in 1995, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2019.

EHS will travel up north to Bloomington High School to take on Romeoville (26-1-1) at 6 p.m. today, November 1. BHS is located at 1202 E. Locus St. Bloomington, IL 61701. Tickets can be purchased online for $8 or at the door for $9 cash.

Romeoville is currently ranked No. 5 in the state and No. 32 nationally. Meanwhile, the Tigers are No. 16 in Illinois and No. 95 in the U.S.

Romeoville’s one loss on the season came against Naperville Central (23-3-1) who are also playing in a Class 3A super-sectional today against Hinsdale Central (17-4-1).

Edwardsville has had no cakewalk to make it to where they are. It’s not even easy getting out of the Southwestern Conference.

Their postseason run began back on Oct. 19th with a 5-0 win over Alton. They then beat Collinsville 2-0 after losing both regular-season games against the Kahoks. Finally, they won 2-0 over the O’Fallon Panthers and then 2-1 over Joliet West to be crowned Sectional Champions.

The Tigers came into the postseason as the No. 3 seed in their respected SWC region. The Kahoks were ranked No. 1, Belleville East No. 2, and O’Fallon No. 4.

Now they are just three wins away from lifting their third state championship in program history.

