EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's boys soccer team enters the conclusion of the regular season over the next two weeks with an 8-6-1 overall mark after a 2-0 loss to a talented CBC squad on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at EHS.

Edwardsville plays at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Alton, then plays at Belleville East at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, then has their regular-season home finale at 11:30 a.m. on October 13 against Normal Community West, and finishes the regular season at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2025, at O'Fallon.

The Edwardsville High boys soccer team played well against CBC, and controlled play very effectively at times, but in the end, two critical mistakes led to goals, and it proved to be the Tigers' undoing, as Edwardsville lost to CBC of St. Louis 2-0 in a match played Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

The Cadets scored late in the first half, and added an insurance goal midway through the second to take the three points at Edwardsville, despite being outshot. and the Tigers had good opportunities as well. One of the key differences was that CBC scored on their chances, and Edwardsville couldn't.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We really didn't ace many shots," said Tigers' head coach Mark Heiderscheid, "but the two were just miscues that led to a certain goal. WE created three or four very great chances on goal, but just didn't convert them."

The Tigers managed to control the play for the most part, and created those chances, but again, the mistakes led to the goals, and the loss.

"We controlled much more of the ball than I expected," Heiderscheid said. "We played exceptionally well in many phases. That aspect is a key takeaway from the game. We just can't make critical mistakes, and we need to put away our chances."

Connor Kamps scored late in the first half, and Jude Leich added the second goal at around the hour to give CBC the 2-0 win.

The Cadets are now 8-5-1 on the season, while Heiderscheid believes that Edwardsville will be able to bounce back strong and go into the IHSA Class 3A playoffs with a flourish.

"I believe we can bounce back this week and show well," Heiderscheid said.

More like this: