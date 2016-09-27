WOOD RIVER - Edwardsville High School's Ben Tyrell led the field with a 1-over 73 to take the day's medalist honors as Edwardsville won the Southwestern Conference boys golf crown with a team 299 Monday at Wood River's Belk Park Golf Course, a par-72, 6,861-yard course.

The title was the Tigers' sixth in a row and 16th since 2000.

O'Fallon finished behind the Tigers with a 327, followed by Belleville East with 335, Collinsville at 338, Granite City at 346, Belleville West at 350 and Alton at 353.

EHS took four of the top five places in the field; Tanner White (2-over 74) and Spencer Patterson (3-over 75) helped the Tigers to a sweep of the top three places, with Belleville East's Austin Galloway fourth with a 4-over 76 and the Tigers' Luke Babington rounding out his team's scoring with a 5-over 77.

Dalton Lahue led the Redbirds with a 6-over 78, followed by Dawson Gurley (16-over 88), Ryan Boyd (21-over 93), Matt Moore, Dylan Lahue and Adam Stilts (all 22-over 94s).

Riley Brown led the Warriors with a 7-over 79, good for eighth on the day; he was followed by Cameron Rubenacker (15-over 87), Bennett Smallie (17-over 89) and Drew Wilegus (19-over 91).

Next up for the Tigers and Redbirds is the Normal University Invitational at Illinois State's D.A. Weibring Golf Club; for the Warriors is a dual meet against Civic Memorial at Alton's Spencer T. Olin course Wednesday afternoon and the Scott Air Force Base Tournament at Cardinal Creek on at Scott Saturday morning. All three teams will be in the IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional at Westview Golf Course in Quincy Oct. 4.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

