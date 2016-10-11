PEKIN – Edwardsville's boys golf team is moving on.

The Tigers fired a team 307 for a second-place finish in Monday's IHSA Class 3A boys sectional tournament at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin, a par-72, 6,505-yard layout.

Edwardsville finished three strokes behind New Lenox Providence Catholic of the Chicago area; the Celtics shot a 304, followed by the Tigers and Quincy with a 315, to round out the three qualifying teams for this weekend's Class 3A state tournament at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington. Normal Community (317), the host Dragons (318), Orland Park Sandburg and Normal West (327 each), New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central (337), Chicago Brother Rice (341), Chicago Marist and Belleville East (347 each) and New Lenox Lincoln-Way West (359) rounded out the 12-team field. Normal Community's Rob Wuethrich, with a 1-under 71, took the day's medalist honors.

Edwardsville's Ben Tyrell and Tanner White were among those in a four-way tie for third with 3-over 75s, while Luke Babington was in a group with 4-over 76s and Spencer Patterson was in a group with 9-over 81s.

“That was a huge accomplishment,” said Tiger coach Adam Tyler. “The boys are really happy with what they've done; it was a tough course with some tough pin placements. You can't ask for much more than what they did today.”

The Tigers will be advancing to the state meet this weekend at a course they're familiar with. “They like the (Den course) a lot,” Tyler said. “They've played it a few times during the summer and have some familiarity with the course. It's a bit longer than Lick Creek and not as narrow, but the big factor there is the weather.”

Friday's forecast in the Bloomington-Normal area has highs in the mid-60s with southeasterly winds at 10-15 miles per hour under sunny skies; Saturday's forecast is partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s and winds 15-25 miles per hour. There is a 10 percent chance of rain Friday and 20 percent Saturday.

Justin Hemings, who has graduated, won last year's individual state title with a two-day total of 1-over 145 as the Tigers finished fourth with a two-day team total of 628. “We'll go up there and play the best we can,” Tyler said. “We'll see how things work out; the kids are playing pretty well.”

