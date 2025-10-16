O'FALLON - Brayden Kloeppel of host O'Fallon was the winner of the race, but Edwardsville runners finished second through sixth, and it made the difference as the Tigers won the Southwestern Conference boys cross country championships Wednesday afternoon at the Milburn campus of O'Fallon High School.

Edwardsville won the title with 20 points, with the Panthers coming in second at 52 points, in third place was Belleville West with 67 points, Collinsville came in fourth at 127 points, Alton came in fifth at 138 points, in sixth place was Belleville East with 165 points, and East St. Louis was seventh at 174 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kloeppel won the race at 14:50.4, with Edwardsville runners coming in second through sixth. Cooper Wittek finished second at 15:11.6, with Taylor Davis finishing third at 15:30.3, Colin Thomas was fourth with a time of 15:39.6, Max Horton came in fifth at 15:48.7, and Will McGinness placed sixth at 15:49.3.

Ben Helfrich was the top runner for the Redbirds, having a time of 16:27.9, with Isaiah Cooper came in at 18:27.9, and Austin Jones was in at 19:09.8. The Lancers were led by Keenan Miksell, who had a time of 17:19.7, while Sebastian Powell came home at 18:38.9, and Gavin Smith was in at 19:43.2. Anthony Tillman finished eighth for the Maroons at 15:54.6, with Nick Rossi coming in ninth at 15:58.3, and Joel Kurfman was in at 16:11.2.

Chase Cummins finished 10th for the Kahoks at 15:59.8, with Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo home at 18:00.8, and Cooper James had a time of 18:01.6. The Flyers were led by Robert Harris at 18:25.3, while Marcus Palmer had a time of 18:31.4, and Durand Sain, Jr. came in at 20:20.1. To go alone with Kloeppel, the Panthers saw Miles Cintron finish in seventh at 15:54.3, and Jackson Gherandini come in at 16:45.4.

More like this: