SALEM INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

EDWARDSVILLE 49, MOUNT VERNON 37: Mark Smith led Edwardsville with 15 points as the Tigers defeated Mount Vernon 49-37 in the opening round of the Salem Invitational Wednesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The win put the Tigers at 14-1 on the year; the Rams fell to 2-14.

Edwardsville held just a 27-22 lead on Mount Vernon at the half but pulled away in the second half to advance to the semifinals, where they will meet Triad at 6:30 p.m. Friday; the final is set for Saturday night.

Oliver Stephen had 14 points for EHS, while Caleb Strohmeier added 12. Quinton Kujawa led the Rams with 12 points.

More like this: