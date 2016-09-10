COLLINSVILLE – This is starting to get monotonous.

Edwardsville's football team found themselves ahead 21-0 nearing quarter time of their Southwestern Conference football opener at Kahok Stadium in Collinsville Friday night when an unwanted visitor made its presence felt.

It was lightning, part of a storm system that was sweeping its way through the St. Louis area Friday evening into Friday night, and for the second time in three weeks, a Tiger football game was suspended.

The game will be resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the Tigers preparing to kick off following a Chris McCartney touchdown run that put EHS ahead 21-0.

Tiger coach Matt Martin admitted some frustration following the announcement of the game's suspension. “It's frustrating because we like to be in a routine, and we have a certain process we like to follow. This throws that off; nobody can control it.

“There's a lot of things we can't control; you just have to learn to deal with it as best as you can," he said. "Playing again on Saturday is rough on both teams. Emotionally and physically you are not ready to play again and there can be a letdown. One thing football has taught me is you have to overcome adversity.”

Martin was pleased with many things the Tigers did before the suspension of play. “There was a lot of good execution and a lot hard play; three scores isn't bad, but there's a lot of things we have to improve on.”

Edwardsville grabbed the lead right away, Dionte Rodgers – coming off a 295-yard rushing performance last week against Rock Island – scoring from 3 yards out with just 47 seconds elapsed to put the Tigers up 7-0. Rodgers scored again with 6:01 left in the term when he went in from a yard out to extend the lead to 14-0.

McCartney put the Tigers up 21-0 with 1:37 left when he scampered in from 2 yards out. Riley Patterson hit on a three conversion attempts following the touchdowns. The weather delay was soon called and after more than a half-hour had elapsed, the game suspension was announced.

“Both teams have to deal with the same thing,” Martin said about the difficulties facing the Tigers and Kahoks when play resumes. “It's equal, it's no excuses, it's not ideal, it's not easy. But we're going to have to handle it better than Collinsville.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

