EDWARDSVILLE - During their regular meeting on Oct. 27, 2025, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education received an update on the Edwardsville High School softball field project.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Allen Duncan explained the Board’s current commitment to the project, as Oates Associates engineers Tom Cissell and Nate Clarey outlined additional needs that must be addressed as the project progresses. As they began their presentation, Duncan thanked Oates Associates for their work and addressed the Board.

“Before we get started, I just want to make a comment to the public and to the Board that we as a team recognize this process was not done the most efficient way possible,” Duncan said. “We know that when we come to you to present projects that we shouldn’t come to you multiple times asking for additions and different things. This team tried to clean that up a little bit. Moving forward, that’s what you should expect from us, that when we come to you asking for money for a project, it will be done the right way.”

The Board originally approved $549,171 for a new turf softball field, then an additional $58,855 for soil stabilization as needed. They also approved $64,945 for a new backstop, which will ultimately be paid for by the softball boosters.

Duncan acknowledged the need for an additional $12,500, to be paid for out of marketing scholarship funds, for Edwardsville branding on the field, as the initial plans did not include this branding. The current cost of the project is $685,471.

Caty Happe, the high school’s varsity softball coach, explained that the addition of an outfield berm would allow for more seating for fans while also utilizing some of the excess soil.

“We have to pay to get rid of that dirt, and right now, we’re going to use all of that dirt with the berm,” Happe said. “So we’re saving money so we don’t have to move it. Building that structure helps give our fans support and also gets rid of the dirt.”

Cissell explained the custom bleacher retrofit, which will cost $14,700. This will allow the bleachers to align with the new backstop so there’s not a gap, which would present a safety issue.

Josh Ferry, Director of Facilities and Maintenance, explained the need for a concrete pad around the existing ramp and drain gate, which will cost $4,800. This will allow for stormwater runoff while ensuring the grounds crew can access the field without dragging rock or grass onto the field.

Cissell encouraged the Board to consider pouring an additional concrete pad between the batting cage and first base fence line for $8,650.

Clarey also spoke about two fence options. The first option costs $32,970 and would replace the sideline fence from the backstop to the outfield. The second option costs $79,100 and would replace all the fences at the softball field. Clarey noted that the second option will be easier to install and maintain, putting the fence on the same lifecycle as the turf.

Board member Matt Breihan asked Oates Associates to come back with a cost for extending the turf between the batting cage and the first base fence line instead of pouring a concrete pad. He also asked about reusing the current fencing poles, noting that the district has other costs.

“As Board members, we still have to look for the entire district as a whole,” he said. “As much as we would love the track to get exactly what they want and the softball field to get what they want, I struggle as a Board member myself when I go and visit another school, let’s just take Hamel for example, that looks like it hasn’t been painted in 20 years. So when we’re starting to assign where money goes, those are the things that I consider.”

Board member Jill Bertels asked about soil stabilization, and Cissell said the timeline and amount of soil stabilization that will be needed will be determined by the weather. Breihan and Bertels agreed the money approved for soil stabilization could be used on the fence if the soil stabilization is not needed. Cissell said they will likely know if the soil stabilization is needed by the Board’s Nov. 10 work session.

“It is important for everybody to understand that all of these additional things that we are asking for, these are not cosmetic things. We are not trying to build the Busch Stadium of softball fields,” Duncan added. “What we are doing is we want to build a softball field that is safe for our players, one that our players, our coaches and the community can be proud of.”

The Board will vote on these final softball project changes at their work session on Nov. 10, 2025.

