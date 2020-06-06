Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE - A “Black Lives Matter” protest in Downtown Edwardsville on Saturday drew an estimated 500 people at high points in the morning and allowed many to express their viewpoints in a peaceful manner.

The protest was organized in response to the racial injustice carried out in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis under the knees of a Minneapolis Police officer recently. Floyd’s deaths led to a nationwide outpouring of protests about his arrest and subsequent death.

The event was spirited with the message “Black Lives Matter” carried throughout. At one point, for 8 minutes, protestors placed themselves down in a similar position in a reminder of what happened to Floyd with the Minneapolis officer.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: