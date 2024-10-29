BLOOMINGTON - Both Edwardsville and Belleville East will play their Class 8A playoff openers on the road Friday night, as will Collinsville in Class 7A, while other smaller schools will play on Saturday afternoon as the Illinois High School Association released the schedule for the first round of the 2024 football playoffs Monday afternoon.

The first round games in all classes takes place this weekend, with the second round being played the weekend of Nov. 8-9, the quarterfinals on Nov. 15-16, and the semifinals on Nov. 22-23, with the finals being played at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium on Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 29-30.

In Class 1A, Belleville Althoff Catholic will host Dupo Friday night at 7 p.m., while Carrollton plays at Winchester West Central Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. as will both Jacksonville Routt Catholic at Casey Westfield, and Mt Sterling Brown County at Greenfield Northwestern, kicking off at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Hardin Calhoun will host Moweaqua Central A&M Saturday at 1:30 p.m., while Camp Point Central hosts Nokomis at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Class 2A games see Red Bud play at Johnston City Saturday at 1 p.m., while Niantic Sangamon Valley plays at Vandalia Friday night at 7 p.m. Virden North Mac plays at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

In Class 3A, Roxana hosts Tolono Unity Saturday at 2:30 p.m., while Fairfield is at Greenville Saturday at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, Carlinville is at Williamsville Friday night at 7 p.m. In Class 4A, Breese Central hosts Harrisburg Saturday at 2 p.m., while Taylorville visits Waterloo Saturday at 1 p.m., and Columbia plays at Cahokia Friday night at 7 p.m.

In Class 5A, Triad plays host to Morris Saturday evening at 6 p.m., while Highland is home to Marion Friday night at 7 p.m. In Class 6A, East St. Louis plays at home against Springfield Saturday at 2 p.m., while in Class 7A, Collinsville plays at Batavia Friday night at 6 p.m. Finally, in Class 8A, Belleville East is at Wilmette Loyola Academy Friday night at 6:30 p.m., while Edwardsville plays at Elmhurst York Friday at 6 p.m.

The dates and times for the subsequent playoff games through the finals will be released by the IHSA office on the Monday before the games, with the finals being played on Friday, Nov 29 for Class 1A-4A and Saturday, Nov. 30 for Class 5A-8A. Kickoff times for both days are at 10 a.m, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

