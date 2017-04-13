Edwardsville Beautification and Tree Commission announces Green Thumb Awards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Beautification and Tree Commission announces the 2017 Green Thumb Awards. The public is invited to nominate a residence, neighborhood, commercial, or public property within the city limits that enhances the beauty of Edwardsville. This is an opportunity to show your gratitude to those who demonstrate civic pride through their gardening efforts. Article continues after sponsor message Nomination forms are available at the Edwardsville Library, City Clerk and Public Works offices, and at www.cityofedwardsville.com. Please mail or drop off Green Thumb Award nominations to the Edwardsville City Clerk's office at 118 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, between May 1 and June 6. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending