EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s girls tennis team blanked Alton 9-0 on Tuesday at Edwardsville, but Tigers’ coach Dave Lipe said the overall match was a lot more competitive than the final score.

The Tigers improved to 4-5 overall in dual action with the win.

One of the more competitive matches of the day was Edwardsville’s Morgan Colbert against Alton’s Abby Fischer at No. singles, where Colbert prevailed 6-1, 6-3.

Lipe said Fischer and Redbird teammate Hannah Macias at No. 2 singles both have great potential and played their Edwardsville opponents tougher than the score indicated.

“We played 10 kids in the varsity lineup and they all played well against Alton,” Lipe said. “Alton has some very good players. Abby Fischer and Hannah Macias are fine players. It wasn’t an easy day by any means.”

Edwardsville recognized its seniors, expanding its lineup to include all in the match. The Edwardsville senior girls tennis players are: Emily Greer, Grace Trimpe, Mackenzie Cadagin, Maria Mezzo, Morgan Colbert and Noni Updyke.

Lipe said his team is looking forward to the weekend and will travel to the Crock Bridge Duals Meet at Columbia, Mo.

Edwardsville’s singles winners were:

No. 1 – Morgan Colbert, 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 – Natalie Karibian, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 – Mackenzie Cadagin, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 – Abby Cimarolli, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 – Annie McGinnis, 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 – Noni Updyke, 6-1, 6-0

Edwardsville doubles winners were:

No. 1 – Colbert and Grace Desse, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 – Maria Mezo and Cadagin, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 – Emily Greer and Grace Trimpe, 6-0, 6-1

