EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School baseball team was welcomed home in a reception held in their honor on Sunday afternoon at Tom Pile Field, following the Tigers’ dramatic 3-2 win in eight innings in the IHSA Class 4A final Saturday evening at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet.

Edwardsville won the title in the top of the eighth, as Aaron Young came around from second on a bunt single by Blake Burris, sliding in at home to beat the throw to the plate after a throw to first hit Burris in the back, allowing Young to score the championship-winning run.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser, who was a shortstop on the Tigers’ team that won the Class AA title in 1998. “Our guys deserve this, and each year, our guys compete so hard, and we were able to get up there, to Joliet, and we had a great pitching performance by Grant Schaefer, great defense plays, and great execution. And to come back in the championship, and do what we did, it was something special. So it’s fun to watch these guys compete.”

Funkhouser felt that the Tigers could be a state contender at the start of the season back in March, and the team worked hard every day to achieve that goal.

“We felt at the very beginning of the year that we could be a team that could get there,” Funkhouser said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but the way those guys just kept churning it over, they didn’t settle along the way. They wanted to continue to go, and even when bumps came in the road, we just kind of kicked them aside, or moved on to the next thing, and pressed forward, So, we had some many people contribute to it. I always say it’s a community effort. And anything from our government officials, our city, and our District 7, our Board of Education are always so supportive. Our school administration, our booster club, the people that help sponsor the signage on the field allow us to do some of the things that we’re able to do, and different donors, makes it really special for our guys to compete.”

Edwardsville High School principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey was also very happy for the baseball team’s win and talked about how the school’s culture and atmosphere helped them achieve their goals.

“This is exciting,” Cramsey said. “I’m really happy for the boys, happy for coach Funkhouser getting his 700th win in the same game as the championship game, and I’m excited for the community. This is just another feather in our cap to show our great our community is, in the support that we have.”

It’s also another feather in the cap for the entire Tiger sporting program, one that’s considered among the best in the St. Louis area.

“Oh, absolutely, and I’ll expand that,” Cramsey said. “It may be the best athletic program in the state. I can tell you in the past eight years, during my time as high school principal, we’ve had 20 final four finishes in IHSA competition, and that’s not counting many individual accomplishments in various other sports. So, we’re excited. I think it goes back to the community support, the type of attitude the kids bring into each program. We win lots of games, but really more than anything, our programs are thriving because we have this culture of excellence that just continues to grow through every one of our athletic programs.”

The championship will mean very much to any of the Edwardsville students, whether they play a sport or not.

“Well, absolutely, I think it contributes to that culture that we strive to create,” Cramsey said, “maintain a culture of excellence. It just permeates throughout the school, whether it be in athletics, the performing arts, in academics. I could go on and on about the success in all of the areas at Edwardsville High School, but you know, a championship like this just a culmination of a lot of things that come together to bring success to the forefront.”

Edwardsville High athletic director Alex Fox was very happy for the team and its championship as well.

“Just an outstanding achievement for the kids and the coaching staff,” Fox said. “Obviously, I’m proud that they were able to achieve their goals. Beyond happy, beyond happy.”

Fox felt that the Tigers’ defense was the key in helping them go on to the state championship.

“You know, I don’t know if there was a key moment in the game,” Fox said, “but I’ve been with the team throughout the playoffs. I just think our defense was stellar throughout. We just made plays when we needed to, and look at the stat sheet. You know that there were not a lot of hits, not a lot of runs, but there were a heck of a lot of defensive plays.”

Fox agreed that the championship means a lot to the school and to the Edwardsville community at large.

“Oh, it’s huge,” Fox said. “This is a baseball town, without a doubt, and to bring a championship home, you know, with coach’s 700th win being a championship win, it just says a lot. And I think with the turnout that you see here today, it means a whole lot to the community as well.”

The Tigers’ state title will also mean a lot to the school as well.

“I think that our athletic tradition here at Edwardsville is second to none in the state,” Fox said. “I think we’ve established that, and this is another notch on the belt that shows we continue to play well in everything we do.”

And the title will also mean a lot to the school’s student body, whether or not they play in a sport or not.

“Oh, absolutely,” Fox said. “You know, winning is always a good feeling. Nothing feels better than winning. It’s not the most important thing in the world, because I know our kids are great kids, and they’re athletes, and they’re scholars. But at the same time, when you can win, there’s no better feeling. Just excited, just happy that we got through it, and looking forward to next year as always.”

There were so many special plays and performances along the way to the championship, and Funkhouser is very grateful for all of his team’s efforts.

“There are so many special ones, and we have our banquet,” Funkhouser said. “I’m going to have to rehash some of those tomorrow, and not miss any of them,” he said with a laugh. “But I’m sure I’m going to miss a ton of them, because that’s the thing that so special about this group, that every man literally contributed, and whether some of those guys might not have got out there during the post-season, they contributed during the regular season to get us to the point that we were. And then throughout the game, Josh Ohl makes a diving play, Collin Salter ends up striking a guy out, Matthew Boyer gets it to him. And then, we were able to do some stolen bases. Drake Westcott, I think he had three stolen bases in the state tournament, even though he drove a couple of balls really deep that got caught up in the wind, they walked him several times, and he was able to trust himself on the basepaths and help create runs. Aaron Young slide coming in from second base, anticipating it. I mean, you could go on down the line and mention so many great moments, and you need a lot of those to get to this point. You need a little luck, too, but I think our guys created their luck, really.”

Asked what his favorite moment of the season was, Funkhouser didn’t hesitate.

“Boy, I don’t know,” a smiling Funkhouser said. “But I’d say running out at the end was probably the favorite moment,” he said without a smile once again. “To me, personally, I just like going to practice every day and trying to get better. And our guys really bought into that, and you could see that really come into fruition, with the different ways that we could win. We had good pitching, they just kept getting better. We had good defense, they just kept working hard every day. We had guys that took great at-bats. We didn’t get a lot of hits up at state; we only had six hits in two games, and you would think that was going to be a hard way to win. But knowing that our pitching, defense, and our ability to create runs in other ways made us pretty hard to hold us down.”Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

