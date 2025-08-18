EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band will present its final concert of the summer season on Thursday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park. The program, titled Echoes of an Era, celebrates the sounds of rock, pop, and film music that helped define a generation.

The first half of the concert will feature music from artists such as Elton John, Elvis Presley, and Henry Mancini, along with a lively salute to the early days of rock and roll.

For the second half, the band will welcome a special guest group, the Abbey Road Warriors, a local Beatles tribute band. Together, the two groups will present an exciting collaboration that brings the timeless music of The Beatles to life in a unique setting.

Article continues after sponsor message

Concessions will be provided by the Edwardsville High School Band Boosters, with proceeds supporting scholarships created in memory of Oliver Knapp, a dedicated EHS percussionist whose passion for music continues to inspire young musicians.

The evening will close with a traditional patriotic favorite, John Philip Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever, as a traditional finale to the band’s summer in the park.

All performances are free and open to the public. Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.

More like this: