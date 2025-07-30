EDWARDSVILLE — Yummy Donut Palace, a popular local bakery at 443 S. Buchanan Street, Edwardsville, IL, has remained closed since a fire in December 2024, with owner Akara Thap unable to resume operations due to an unresolved insurance claim involving a commercial fryer essential to the business.

The fire forced the closure of the small business, and Thap has not received any income since.

Thap said a new fryer, purchased shortly before the fire, is currently tied up in the insurance claim process, with no clear timeline for resolution. The cost to replace the fryer could be as high as $6,000, depending on the model.

Josh Chavez, a community member, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Thap in purchasing a new fryer.

Chavez is collaborating with another local business owner, Emily Elliot, to raise funds.

“The fact that such a necessary item is being withheld from them is deeply disturbing,” Chavez said in a message accompanying the fundraising effort. He encouraged donations of any amount to support the bakery’s reopening.

The GoFundMe campaign is accessible online and aims to help Yummy Donut Palace resume serving the Edwardsville community.

