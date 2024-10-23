EDWARDSVILLE – Attorney Deanna L. Litzenburg received the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Service Award from the Public Interest Law Initiative (PILI) for her exceptional pro bono contributions to low-income individuals and charitable organizations over the past year. The award was presented during the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Luncheon on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The luncheon highlighted the impactful pro bono efforts being made throughout Illinois, with Illinois Supreme Court Justice David K. Overstreet serving as the guest speaker. Justice Overstreet emphasized the importance of advocacy in the pursuit of justice.

Litzenburg, a Vice President and shareholder at Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., specializes in civil and commercial litigation, premises liability, medical malpractice, employment law, and workers’ compensation.

Article continues after sponsor message

With decades of experience in the Third Judicial Circuit, she has built a reputation as a committed attorney dedicated to community service. Her work in providing free legal services to underserved populations exemplifies her commitment to helping those in need.

In addition to her legal practice, Litzenburg actively participates in annual wills and power of attorney clinics designed to assist U.S. veterans in securing legal documentation for their families. She has emerged as a leader in promoting access to justice within her community, driven by a strong conviction to support those who are less fortunate.

PILI, established in 1999, aims to promote and support pro bono programs among law firms and corporations. It has evolved into a central resource for pro bono efforts within the Illinois legal community, collaborating with various stakeholders to enhance the availability of pro bono legal services statewide.

Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., the firm where Litzenburg practices, has been serving clients in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois regions since 1984. With offices in Belleville and Edwardsville, Illinois, as well as St. Louis, Missouri, the firm offers expertise in a range of practice areas, including business law, civil and commercial litigation, taxation, estate planning, and banking law.

More like this: