EDWARDSVILLE - Legendary Edwardsville High School wrestling coach Jon Wagner was honored at a varsity home match on Thursday.

The home match was Wagner's last at EHS. Wagner is retiring in the upcoming days after 27 years as the Tigers' coach. Edwardsville dominated East St. Louis 75-0 in the home match on Thursday night.

Edwardsville is 18-3 overall on the year. Coach Wagner took over the Tigers' program in 1996.

Edwardsville High Athletic Director Alex Fox said congratulations to Coach Jon Wagner, pictured here with his daughter, Tess, and wife, Shelia.

"Thank you for 24 years as our head coach and for all that you have done for EHS community," Fox said.

