EDWARDSVILLE - Approximately 100 artists from local talents to as far away as Oregon and New York will be spotlighted at the Sixth Annual Edwardsville Art Fair Sept. 27, 28, and 29, in Edwardsville City Park.

"Each year the Edwardsville Arts Center presents one of the community’s most exciting cultural events with tons of variety to see and purchase," Edwardsville Arts Center Executive Director Melissa McDonough-Borden Executive said. "The fantastic artists are the main attraction, but they aren’t the only thing to be seen. Local restaurants will be on-site with a selection of delicious snacks and meals for guests."

McDonough-Borden said local music and dance groups will also be performing on the main stage for daily entertainment.

"The main tent offers free art projects for children both Saturday and Sunday to create and take; offering a culturally rich experience for all," she said.

Visit the Edwardsville Arts Center website at www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com or the Facebook page for event details and a list of accepted artists.

"Presented by the Edwardsville Arts Center, and sponsored by The City of Edwardsville, this event is one of the regions grandest events for all to experience the joys of the arts," McDonough-Borden said.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional and national artists in its exhibit space. Within the center, affordable, unique art pieces are also available for purchase in the gift shop. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art exhibitions and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment. To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website, www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com

