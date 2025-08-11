EDWARDSVILLE - These are three additional artists who will be featured at the upcoming Edwardsville Arts Fair Sept. 26-28, 2025, at Edwardsville's City Park. The artists featured today are Kara Hayes, Allison Norfleet Bruenger and Kimberlyn Renee.

Artist #1:



Kara Hayes

Medium: Jewelry

Artist Statement:

"My intention is to create timeless, wearable art that strikes an emotion and sparks a conversation of wonder. These conversations are meant to connect strangers through the shared admiration of art. I challenge my medium to include layers of precious metals fused into hand cut and individually designed fused glass stones. I am a dual artist marrying my metal fabrication skills with my fused glass stones.

"Through my many techniques, I create an illusion within my stone work and strong durable metal designs that stand the test of time. This year's collection is inspired by time. How time is measured & valued shows repetitively through each design. Time is our only true asset in life and none of us know just how much time we have."

Artist #2:



Allison Norfleet Bruenger

Medium: Jewelry

Artist Statement:

"I create mixed media jewelry that combines my original drawings, paintings, gemstones, sea glass beads & fretwork in sterling silver, copper & brass along with other materials and finishes using cold connection methods. I also create many smaller lines such as 'art focus' bracelets, cuffs, hand-fabricated wire earrings, mixed metal, & original drawn shrink resin pieces to accompany my main neckwear collection. I create a series of mixed-media assemblage works that house the jewelry.

"With the use of acrylic mediums, art surfaces, and colored pencils, I create imagery as the formation of my works. Then, I use a variety of materials, ephemera, and found objects to build a work to be displayed as a wall or vertical surface piece. Within each work, there will be a corresponding necklace or pendant that can be removed and worn. These wearable creations can then return and be worn again."

Artist #3:



Kimberlyn Renee

Medium: Painting

Artist Statement:

"My work is a vibrant fusion of pop art and surrealism, where the familiar meets the fantastical. I primarily work in acrylic paint and often incorporate phosphorescent and fluorescent mediums to create a dynamic, immersive experience. My art explores themes rooted in pop culture and childhood nostalgia, with much of my inspiration stemming from my own experience with the cultural aesthetics of American youth and the icons that shaped it.

"Whether through the lens of music, movies, memes, or other symbols of shared experience, my art reflects a playful interaction with pop culture. At the heart of my work is a desire to create a sense of wonder and connection, allowing people to experience familiar moments with a fresh, whimsical twist."

