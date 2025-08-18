EDWARDSVILLE - Here are the next round of featured artists for the upcoming Edwardsville Arts Fair at Edwardsville City Park on Sept. 26-28, 2025. Today, the featured artists are Greg Kluempers, Yuliya and Ari Wolf and Brian Viamontes.

Artist #1:

Greg Kluempers



Medium: Photography



Artist Statement:

"My work explores the relationship of light, textures, and forms captured during my journeys of discovery. I have no qualms with adding or deleting features to complete the story of the photograph." - Kluempers said.

Website

Artist #2:

Yuliya & Ari Wolf – Wolf Leathers



Medium: Textiles



Artist Statement:

"My work stems from a passion for leather and color. Oil-tanned leather gets tanned in batches called 'mills.' In a mill, a handful of hides will get rejected for not meeting required specifications from the buyer. My process starts with these rejected hides. Thousands of hides gather, from which colorful hides from different mills are pulled specifically for my works. From there I hand-pick through each individual hide, looking for unique, original brands, marks, colors, and imperfections.

"I’ve often felt ridiculed for seeing these unique discarded hides as anything other than waste, but this sets my work apart. The foundation of my work is built on these unique samples that have been discarded because they don’t meet the uniform standard.

"I became an artist for not meeting a uniform standard. This allows me to connect and grow with the people who appreciate and relate to this same ideal. Not meeting this uniform standard sets my works apart from my contemporaries and allows my customers to connect with the unique pieces that I make.

"My simple, yet timeless designs incorporate natural imperfections from the rejected leather hides with vibrant, hand-sewn accents, allowing me to create individuality and personality in each piece. This fuels my quest of finding passionate owners who can match my works to their own personalities. This spawns an endless circle of passion for me to continue to grow and create in an inner circle of like-minded people."

Website

Artist #3:

Brian Viamontes – Draw-U



Medium: Works on Paper



Artist Statement:

"My work is inspired by dreams and life experiences. I travel the country in an RV, and all of my drawings are created on the road. My goal as an artist is not just to have a booth at an art fair, but to create a memorable experience that patrons will cherish.".

