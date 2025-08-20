EDWARDSVILLE - This is another group of artists to be featured at the upcoming Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 26-28, 2025 at Edwardsville City Park. Today, the featured artists are Ryan Brown, Doris Trojcak and Gavin Otteson.

Artist #1:

Ryan Brown – RAB Woodworking



Medium: Wood



Artist Statement:

"My work focuses on the beauty of practical objects. I use traditional hardwoods to make functional items for the home — cutting boards, clocks, trays, and picture frames—that highlight the natural beauty of the wood."

Website

Artist #2:

Doris Trojcak – Clay Play



Medium: Sculpture



Artist Statement:

"I love music, nature, science, art, and problem-solving. After many years of teaching and becoming a university administrator, I realized I needed a therapeutic outlet. In 1993, I chose clay — first on the wheel, then hand-building, which eventually evolved into teaching myself how to make clay flutes in the shape of animals.

"This brought together my five loves, merging music, nature, science, art, and problem-solving. Since my work is so unique, viewers’ initial reaction is often confusion or skepticism — until I play the flute. Then, the reaction changes to amazement. Achieving that moment has become my major intention: creating unique flutes that bring joyful surprises and pleasing music.

"So far, my clay flute repertoire has included over 90 species, 12 Indian fetish designs, more than 20 necklace versions, and most intricately, an orchestra of over 20 diverse standing flute animals, each holding a clay-made replica of an orchestral instrument."

Artist #3:

Gavin Otteson – Gavin Otteson Art



Medium: Painting



Artist Statement:

"I’m a contemporary Science Fiction fine artist working in gouache. As a Humanist and life-long fan of mid-century Sci-Fi literature, the themes of exploration, optimism, discovery, and wonder are at the core of my work.

"My paintings are intentionally created as story prompts for the audience — scenes that could exist within larger, imagined narratives. Through elements of retro-futurism and surrealism, I try to make tangible the geologically strange and improbable destinations of Sci-Fi."



Website

