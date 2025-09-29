EDWARDSVILLE — The 2025 Edwardsville Arts Fair drew a strong crowd from Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, showcasing a wide array of artistic talent at the Edwardsville Arts Center.

The event featured works in various mediums, including wood, painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and works on paper. Artists competed for top honors, with awards recognizing excellence across two-dimensional and three-dimensional art categories.

Steven Martin received the Best of Show award for his work in wood. In the two-dimensional category, Gavin Otteson earned first place for painting, followed by Andrew Rola in second place and Neil Brown in third place for photography. The three-dimensional category saw Jon and Patricia Hecker take first place for wood, with Pary Flynn and Jennifer Dormuth placing second and third for wood and ceramics, respectively.

Additional Awards of Excellence were given to Kara Hayes, Rocky Pardo, and Meri Taylor for jewelry; Steven Ryan and Olivia Avery for ceramics; Sarah Skiold-Hanlin for works on paper; April Riley, Dganit Moreno, and Don Tran for textiles; and Robert Asselmeier for wood.

The Edwardsville Arts Fair continues to serve as an important platform for local and regional artists to present their work to the community.

