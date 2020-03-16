The Edwardsville Arts Center held an opening reception on Friday, March 6 for all students of Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 Elementary and Middle Schools to be recognized for their creative artwork. Roughly 600 people, including students, parents, teachers, among others were in attendance to observe a variety of pieces on display.

Carolyn Tidball, Gallery Manager and Education Coordinator discussed the artwork created by the students, “There were many plastered sculptures of food, animals, and even Minecraft characters in the block style.” In addition to the ECUSD7 curriculum of clay houses and a plastered casts of hands, artwork on display included color paintings, pastels, paper sculptures, landscapes of scenery, and clay pieces of cake that look “very realistic”, Tidball added.

The event was catered by Culver’s with hundreds of servings of delicious ice cream. The ice cream was handed out by volunteers from EHS Student Council.

Parents were able to sign their K-8 children up for an abundance of summer classes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Parents of District 7 students were encouraged to bring their children to the reception. Tidball exclaimed, “Kids and parents were so excited to see their artwork on display!” One family visited the Edwardsville Arts Center for the first time last Friday.

Buffy Morfey, Edwardsville resident shares her opinion about the mission of the Edwardsville Arts Center, “Having a children who loves art, I am very excited that the EAC is in Edwardsville. We are lucky it is here to expose our children to art and allow them to see up close what they can accomplish. We are also very lucky to have excellent art teachers in our district helping out kids grow in their talents.”

About Edwardsville Arts Center

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional and national artists in its exhibit hall. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art shows and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment. To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website, www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.

More like this: