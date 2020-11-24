This year, the Edwardsville Arts Center’s annual Holiday Show art sale is going virtual. Normally around this time each year, the EAC fills their gallery with one-of-a-kind works of art from dozens of artists. To ensure that holiday shoppers are able to buy gifts safely from home this holiday season, all of the work they would usually have at their gallery will be available for purchase easily on their website from Friday, November 27, through January 1. Purchased artwork will be shipped directly to the buyer from the artist's home.

Expect to see pottery, jewelry, ornaments, paintings, and even adorable handmade stuffed animals for sale. Ceramic cups by Katie Susko make perfect gift-giving items - Katie uses porcelain clay which she forms herself using a pottery wheel, and expertly decorates with floral and art deco-inspired patterns. Erin LaRocque preserves flowers, leaves, and lichen inside epoxy resin which is encased in a tiny wooden frame and hung off of a necklace chain for a truly special gift for your favorite nature lover. Jennifer Allwright, one of our Edwardsville Art Fair artists, will have prints of her animal portraits available for sale - perfect for the animal lover in your life.



Many of the artists who will have work for sale in their online shop are the same beloved local artists who many EAC regulars love to see year after year - Jimmy Liu (pottery), Ron Vivod (photography), and Sarah Shoot (jewelry), for example. But the EAC also made a point to invite past Edwardsville Art Fair artists who have been affected by the cancellation of art fairs this year due to the pandemic. Some local favorites you’ll get to see at this year’s virtual Holiday Show include Cara Van Leuven (painting), April Tate (fibers), or Rick and Joni Graves (photography).



Along with individual artist work, the EAC will also be selling “Surprise Gift Boxes” from their gallery shop! Take the pressure off of holiday shopping by buying a Surprise Gift Box with carefully curated items from the EAC’s gallery shop. You can choose an Ornament box, a Scarf and Earring box, a Ceramic Cup box (single cups or pairs), Glass Bead necklace box, or a Card box - ranging in price from $20 - $80. Whichever type of box you choose, you’ll get a surprise, artist-made item from the EAC that is handpicked to be a winner. These boxes will be great for corporate or employee gifts, teacher gifts, Secret Santa’s, or just a special surprise for someone you love. Surprise Gift Boxes will be available for purchase on the EAC’s website, and during our drive-thru Pick-a-Gift days outside of the EAC on December 5th, 12th, and 19th from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.



The EAC is also teaming up with Big Frog for a fundraising campaign that will benefit the EAC’s many programs. Make a donation of as little as $10 to the EAC to receive a custom template where you can draw your own design and bring it into Big Frog to have it printed on a t-shirt. Great for grandparent gifts or something fun for kids to do during their time at home. You’ll also have the chance to win an art box full of art supplies and goodies from the EAC if you tag yourself in your t-shirt with the hashtag #eacshirts!



Mark your calendar to visit the EAC’s website (www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com) at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 27th (Black Friday) to ensure you get first pick in their virtual Holiday Show!

