EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Arts Center is set to host five types of classes online instead of in-person. Classes include introduction to drawing, acrylic panting, and printmaking, as well as two types of ceramics: hand building and surface design.

Teachers include: Carolyn Tidball; Gallery Manager and Education Coordinator, Kelley Turner; SIUE Graduate in Studio Art, Brianna Ellison; SIUE Art Student.

Tidball will be teaching both Sunday ceramics classes slated to start May 17 to May 31 and June 7 to June 21, open to students agues 12 and up. Turner will be teaching two of the introduction classes: drawing and acrylic painting, Ellison will be teaching techniques for printmaking.

Childrens’ art classes will be moved online. More details will be announced soon.

To sign-up, visit https://edwardsvilleartscenter.com/education/online-art-classes-adults/. All classes will be held via Zoom and classroom entry passwords will be sent electronically prior to the start time along with materials needed for the class. Material pick-up days will also be available on designated dates.

About Edwardsville Arts Center

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional and national artists in its exhibit hall. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art shows and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment. To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website, www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.



