Edwardsville Arts Center has 'Three of a Kind' Painting Class
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center has "Three of a Kind" painting with watercolor artist Marty Spears set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"In this class, you'll learn all about the art of painting with watercolors, and go home with a completed painting," the Arts Center said in a release.
The class is available to ages 14-plus.
"Bring an extra $5 to class to purchase a mat to frame your painting with," the center said.
The fee is $25 per student and all materials are included.
More like this: