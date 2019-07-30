EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center has "Three of a Kind" painting with watercolor artist Marty Spears set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

"In this class, you'll learn all about the art of painting with watercolors, and go home with a completed painting," the Arts Center said in a release.

Article continues after sponsor message

The class is available to ages 14-plus.

"Bring an extra $5 to class to purchase a mat to frame your painting with," the center said.

The fee is $25 per student and all materials are included.

More like this: