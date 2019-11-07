EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts & Craft Show set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10, has become one of the biggest events of its types in the area with the quality and craftsmanship of those who showcase their work.

More than 250 booths of quality handcrafted items will be on display at this year's arts and crafts show that benefits the Edwardsville Tiger Band and Boosters. The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Edwardsville High School, Center Grove Road, off Illinois Route 157 and Illinois Route 159.

Admission is $3/adult, $2 for seniors (60 and older).

There will be a bake sale, attendance prices and no strollers are allowed. There is also an outside ATM for those who need it.

For more information, visit www.edwardsvillebands.com or edwardsvillecraftfair@gmail.com.

