(These are artists that will be featured at the upcoming Edwardsville Art Fair. The art fair is set for Sept. 25-28, 2025, at Edwardsville City Park).

EDWARDSVILLE - The artists featured on Wednesday are Rhonda Gurgone, Ian Koller and Randall McDermit.

Artist #1

Artist Name: Rhonda Gurgone

Medium: Jewelry

Artist Statement: "I believe that the jewelry we wear should not only look beautiful, but also tell a story. The antique buttons I use in my pieces are selected for their unique design and historical significance — most are approximately 120 years old. I pair them with hand-forged mixed metals and semi-precious stones to transform them into wearable works of art and give them new life. Each piece includes a description and brief history of the button used. My goal is to create jewelry that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also meaningful and sentimental."

Artist #2

Artist Name: Ian Koller

Medium: Mixed Media

Artist Statement: "Ookaloos are small, whimsical curios, each handmade by artist Ian Koller without the use of molds or patterns — making every piece a one-of-a-kind original. “Ooks” come in a wide array of characters, forming an ever-expanding universe of creativity. What began as a simple parliament of owls quickly grew into a world of curiously whimsical creations, shaped by fan suggestions and a love of storytelling. These brightly colored oddities truly live up to their name: Uniquely Kooky Curios."

Artist #3

Artist Name: Randall McDermit

Medium: Painting

Artist Statement: "I am an acrylic painter primarily interested in the dramatic expression of the human form. I use vivid color, bold lines, and geometric compositions to accentuate those dramatic elements. My process is intuitive rather than planned —beginning with chaos and shaping it into a finished product that engages the viewer."

