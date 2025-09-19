EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center will host their annual Edwardsville Art Fair complete with vendors, kids’ activities, live music and over 100 artists.

Community members can enjoy the fair from 5–9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 27, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2025, at City Park in Edwardsville. Programming Director Carolyn Tidball expressed her excitement to share the festival with the community.

“So much about the Art Fair is about community togetherness and people from all walks of life coming together with a shared appreciation for art and activities,” Tidball said. “Community is a huge part of this. This has been really good for Edwardsville as a community. It’s definitely one of the most anticipated events.”

Attendees are invited to visit the artists’ booths to view and purchase their art. You can talk with the artists to learn more about their process and their work.

There will also be a Maker’s Space with free, hands-on art activities and demonstrations, including watercolor painting, face-painting, woodcuts and more throughout the weekend.

Several bands and performing artists will take the stage. On Friday, Matt Taul & Company will play from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the fun starts with the D7 Orchestra at 11 a.m., followed by the D7 Choir at 11:30. The O’Faoláin Academy of Irish Dance will perform from 12:30–1 p.m. Hipnotique Belly Dancers take the stage from 2:15–2:45 p.m., followed by Youth Be Heard from 3:30–5 p.m. The SIUE Jazz Band will play for an hour at 4:30 p.m., followed by Graham Band at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, SIUE Dance will perform from 11–11:30 a.m. Highland Music will follow at 12 p.m., and the fair will conclude with Olive from 1–3 p.m.

Tidball is especially excited for the Children's Art Gallery. Every artist has donated a small piece to the gallery. On Saturday, for $20, kids can go into the gallery and choose a piece of artwork to take home.

“They get to choose their own artwork free of influence from any adults, and they choose their own piece to bring home from one of the Art Fair artists to start their art collection,” Tidball explained. “It’s just a great way to encourage art collection for kids and just an appreciation for the arts. And they also often will go and visit the artist who made their piece and learn a little bit more about them and see what their other work looks like, so it’s a really fun experience for everybody.”

Proceeds from the Children’s Art Gallery go toward the Edwardsville Arts Center’s free Saturday kids’ classes. In addition to these classes and the annual Art Fair, the Edwardsville Art Center works year-round to provide classes and opportunities for kids and adults. From ceramics to painting to drawing classes, Tidball said they have something for everyone to enjoy.

She hopes many people come out to the Edwardsville Art Fair to engage with local artists and learn more about the art scene in the Riverbend region. She thanked the fair’s sponsors and expressed her excitement for another great year.

“The main thing is close to 100 artists coming to sell their work and share what they’ve been working on throughout the year, and then all these other fun activities as well,” she added. “We’ve got activities and something for everyone of all ages. Food, drinks, art, fun, it’s all there.”

For more information about the Edwardsville Art Fair, check out the official webpage on the official Edwardsville Arts Center website at EdwardsvilleArtsCenter.com.

