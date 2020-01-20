Edwardsville Art Fair Earns Best Festival Award Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - This year’s recipient of the Best Festival Award is the Edwardsville Art Fair sponsored by the Edwardsville Arts Center. The Edwardsville Arts Center is honored to be recognized for celebrating a community by bringing together a mix of culture, spirit, music, and food. The next Edwardsville Art Fair will be held on September 25 - 27 at City Park in Edwardsville, Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional and national artists in its exhibit hall. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art shows and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment. To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website, www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com .

